The Miz Wants Draymond Green in WWE

Professional wrestling has had no shortage of crossover with the greater sports world. NFL legend Lawrence Taylor once headlined a WrestleMania when he faced Bam Bam Bigelow in a one-off contest. NBA Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman popped over to WCW for a couple of appearances, even wrestling against one another in a tag match. Just this past summer, former NBA star Dwight Howard participated in an open tryout during WWE SummerSlam weekend and teased that he will eventually make the leap to the squared circle down the line. While the aforementioned names have the athleticism, WWE fans know that is only half the battle.

When asked who he thinks would fare well in WWE from the sports world, former WWE Champion The Miz pointed to the NBA’s most infamous trash talker.

“Draymond [Green]. He’s stomping people,” Miz told Sports Gambling Podcast.

Draymond Green has been in the NBA for over a decade, his entire career taking place for the Golden State Warriors. As a four-time NBA champion, Green has never been shy about flaunting him team’s success. After winning his third NBA Finals in 2017, Green noted he was frustrated that his squad didn’t get the job done in four games.

“They didn’t stand a f–king chance,” he said. “It p–sed me off we didn’t sweep them.”

When asked if he sees himself as the modern-day Charles Barkley, an NBA Hall of Famer that many see as having a similar style to Green, Green emphatically denied the comparisons.

“Hell no,” he said. “I’m the modern-day Draymond Green. F–k no.”

Whether his comments are exaggerated or truly legitimate, Green’s promo work is already at that sports-entertainment level. Green has never publicly commented on possibly doing work for WWE but has celebrated with a custom WWE Title at past Golden State Warriors championship parades.

Green re-signed with the Warriors earlier this month. Terms of the contract were not released. Green and the Warriors are looking to get back to title status after being bounced in just the second round last year, being defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. This was a far cry from where the team was the year prior, as the Warriors won the NBA Finals in 2022. The Dubs will be boosted by newcomer Chris Paul, a multi-time NBA All-Star who adds big depth to the already loaded squad.