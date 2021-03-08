The Miz Threatens Bad Bunny, Pushes for WWE Championship Rematch

✖

The Miz appeared on Yahoo Sports' The Rush on Monday and seemed to indicate what his plans will be through WrestleMania 37 next month. Miz spent the majority of last week's Raw running away from a match with Bobby Lashley before eventually getting shoved in a Lumberjack Match and squashed in about three minutes — ending his second reign as WWE Champion at an unceremonious eight days.

And yet despite getting throttled by "The All Mighty," Miz argued that he should get a rematch against Lashley.

Honestly I think I should get a rematch for my WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley," Miz said. "Obviously, I want to go to WrestleMania with the WWE Championship in the main event. So, that's the main goal as always and if WrestleMania does have fans this year, it'll be absolutely incredible and it will be nice to have them and feel their energy."

The subject then turned to rapper Bad Bunny, who has been getting the best of Miz and John Morrison since he arrived at the Royal Rumble. He offered the 24/7 Champion some advice, which mostly sounded like a threat.

"My best advice to him is stick with what you're good at, because if you step in that ring and you get on my nerves, I'm going to punch you in your jaw and it's going to break, and guess who's not going to be able to do his recording anymore? It's going to be Bad Bunny. A lot of people are going to be upset with The Miz, but the fact is everyone is always upset with The Miz."

It's been heavily rumored that Miz and Morrison will team up to face Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 next month.

Do you think Miz should get another crack at Lashley? Or has his brief return to the main event scene already ended? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

WWE has confirmed tonight's Raw will feature a championship ceremony involving Lashley and the other members of The Hurt Business.