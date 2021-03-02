Bobby Lashley Destroys The Miz to Win the WWE Championship on WWE Raw

✖

It took nearly the whole episode of Raw to make the match happen, but Bobby Lashley closed this week's Monday Night Raw by winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Miz spent the majority of the episode trying to find any way to get out of the match. First, he faked having stomach cramps, then tried to get the match pushed to WrestleMania. But Lashley ignored all of that, so Miz grabbed the title and ran away as soon as the bell rang. Shane McMahon later announced that if Miz didn't defend the title by the end of the night he would be stripped of it and Lashley would be crowned the new champ. McMahon came out just before the match to announce it would be a Lumberjack match, bringing out the Raw roster to surround the ring.

From there it only took Lashley about three minutes to nail Miz with a Spinbuster and lock in The Hurt Lock for the submission victory. He then celebrated with The Hurt Business before going right back to attacking Miz.

In interviews leading up to Monday's match, Lashley talked about the confidence he has to become a world champion.

"I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you're going to be a champion, there's going to be some uncertainties and insecurities," Lashley told Bleacher Report. "'Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?' Because that's what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.

"There's no question in my mind whether I should be on top or not," he later added. "Some people already know it. You see Roman [Reigns] walk out there as the head of the table. He can't even look down his chin is so high up. He has that confidence because he's been in those matches with The Undertaker and Brock and all these different people. Same with Drew. Drew's the same way. Drew can't even see people that are under 6'5" because he's so high up right now, and he knows what he's capable of doing. Not everybody has that."