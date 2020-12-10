Why Vince McMahon Reportedly Turned Down The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37

✖

Between Dwayne Johnson's recent comments and Roman Reigns' reinvention as the dominant "Tribal Chief," the hype for a WrestleMania dream match between the reigning WWE Universal Champion and The Rock has reached a fever pitch. And yet when WrestleVotes released a new report on Thursday pointing at WWE's tentative plans for WrestleMania 37, Rock vs. Reigns wasn't on it.

WrestlingNews.co's Paul Davis stated via a source that's because Vince McMahon felt it wasn't the right time for the match, since it's still unclear how many fans will be allowed to attend next year's Mania.

"Vince doesn't know how many fans will be allowed to attend the show," the source said "He definitely wants fans there and we will probably have to implement social distancing but he would rather wait until WrestleMania 38 if Rock wants to do it but we can't do the show in L.A. (at Staples Center) because of Covid. Vince wanted to do the match in L.A. to capitalize off the extra mainstream media buzz that would come with that match. More media outlets would attend the show because of the location and Vince wants to get as many eyes on Roman as possible."

WWE has yet to confirm it, but numerous reports have stated that WrestleMania will be moved from its original location at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The shift would allow more fans to attend the event live thanks to Florida's policies about mass gatherings.

Johnson first gave fans hope that the match would happen while speaking with his brother-in-law, Hiram Garcia, in September.

"A lot of people always say, 'Well if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?' Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman," Johnson said.

"I know how that conversation goes, I'm not going down that road," he then said before imitating how the feud would be booked. "'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one...that's when... [you win]'"

"But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE," he added. "But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one."

Instead of Reigns vs. Rock, @WrestleVotes reported the new plan is to have Reigns face Goldberg.