Ronda Rousey Defends Simone Biles' Decision to Withdraw From Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles became the biggest story of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo when she chose to withdraw from the competition this week, citing her mental well-being. The decision has been met with support from her fellow athletes, but some have criticized her for the decision. Ronda Rousey, a former UFC Champion, WWE Superstar and Olympian in her own right, slammed all of those critics with a single tweet on Tuesday.

Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesn't know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position," Rousey wrote. "She's on the Olympic team while you're on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside. She's doing the absolute best she can given the situation she's in."

"Once I came out here [to compete], I was like, 'No, mental is not there, so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,'" Biles told reporters following her announcement.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

WWE fans last saw Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019, and she announced in the weeks that followed she would not be back until she and her husband, Travis Browne, started a family. There were teases of her return a few times (she did start in-ring training again), but the couple announced back in April that they were expecting. During her absence, Rousey also made a few comments regarding pro wrestling that angered both her peers and fans.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,'" Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. "My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”