WWE: Total Bellas Renewed for Season 6 on E!

The Bellas are returning to E! for yet another season, as the network has renewed the popular Total Bellas reality series for another installment. E! announced on Thursday that Total Bellas had been renewed for a sixth season, which will premiere on the network later in the fall. The news couldn't have come at a better time, as the Season 5 finale of Total Bellas aired on E! on Thursday night. Fans can now look forward to what's coming next in the lives of the Bellas.

Total Bellas follows twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, WWE superstars who have taken the world of wrestling by storm over the last few years. The Season 5 finale featured Nikki's engagement to Artem Chigvintsev, as well as the reveal that both twins discovered that they're pregnant, and that their due dates are within just weeks of one another.

The pregnancies may have just been revealed on the show, but anyone that follows the Bellas outside of their series has known they were expecting for quite some time. Nikki and Brie announced they were pregnant back in January of this year.

Just last week, Nikki took to Instagram to show off her baby bump. She posted a video on the social media site, saying, "Happy Monday, everyone. Almost 32 weeks! Oh my goodness, how crazy. Can you believe you all get to find out the gender this Thursday? I can't wait."

On Thursday evening, Nikki and Artem revealed the gender to the world, telling fans everywhere that they will be having a baby boy.

"I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy," Brie said of her sister's reveal. "I knew... I really, in my heart, it just felt right for her."

"I think that you and your little boy will have such a great bond," she added. "I do. I really feel that."

