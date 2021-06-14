Triple H Gives an Update on William Regal Following NXT TakeOver: In Your House

✖

William Regal left NXT fans in a panic on Sunday night when he closed out NXT TakeOver: In Your House by teasing it was "time for a change." This led fans to believe that he might be getting replaced as general manager of the NXT brand, a position he's held for the past seven and has been widely praised for. There's also a theory going around that Regal's departure will be how WWE brings Samoa Joe in to take over the role. Triple H was asked about Regal's status during the post-show conference call.

"William Regal has been such an integral part of this since day one," Triple H said (h/t Fightful). "There are certain people that have and then [there are] people that have come in along the way that have become — it's hard to envision doing it in any sort of way without them. Regal's definitely one of those people. I don't think that we will ever do it without him, he'll be a part of this until the day that he tells me he doesn't want to be a part of it anymore."

"He just loves — it's why Shawn's here, it's why I'm here, it's why Matt blooms here, it's why Sara [Amato's] here. It is why this whole team is here," he continued. "They love the business and they love all the aspects of this business and want to see it continue and move forward. They want to help guide it and change it into the future trying to create the business they always hoped and wished it could be as they were coming up. [They want to] get rid of the things that none of us liked or understood about the business, and enhance the bits and pieces that we did love about it, and [William Regal] is that way to the core. You know, he's constantly pulling talent aside, constantly in their ear. He's one of the biggest recruiting factors we have. He's got a handle on just about everybody that's out there and is one of the best eyes of somebody that's maybe never done this before that steps in the ring and just athletically you can see, 'Okay, yeah, they'll be able to do this and do it really well.' You know, he's, he's incredible at that. So his value here is tough to be measured and he'll always be a part of it, no matter where we go on Tuesday."