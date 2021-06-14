Samoa Joe Reportedly Accepts NXT Position

✖

When WWE made their multitude of releases from the roster earlier this year, fans were shocked at many of the names leaving the company, and Samoa Joe was at the top of that list. Not only was he an immense talent in the ring before an injury sidelined him, but in the time after he had excelled on the commentary desk as well. That's also why fans were excited when the rumors started that NXT was interested in bringing Samoa Joe in, and according to a new report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it appears he has accepted that offer. Now, Meltzer also noted that the position he accepted is for a non-wrestling role in the company, which might just be perfect timing after what happened on TakeOver.

Those who watched NXT TakeOver: In Your House last night know that it was absolute chaos behind the scenes, as General Manager William Regal was breaking up fights backstage all night long. Whether it was outside of the arena before TakeOver had even started or a battle between Shotzi Blackheart and Dakota Kai during the Raquel Gonzalaz and Ember Moon match, he was breaking up beatdowns throughout the event, and it seems to have worn on him a bit.

At the end of TakeOver, Regal was looking pretty exasperated and said “It’s been seven years since I became GM of NXT and I’ve never seen so much bedlam. It’s complete madness. I think it’s time for a change”

So, could Joe be stepping into that role? It would certainly shake things up, but as you might expect, no one wants Regal to leave. He's so good in the role and has been amazing behind the scenes as well, but fans should rest easy in that regard, as during a media call after TakeOver Triple H and Shawn Michaels revealed that even if he is not in the General Manager role, he is still going to be involved in NXT.

Triple H said he doesn't ever see an NXT without Regal and highlighted how he is always guiding talents and helping to recruit. He also said Regal will be there until he doesn't want to be. Michaels also chimed in, saying they'll embalm him to keep in around.

We'll have to wait and see what role Samoa Joe takes in NXT, but it would be great to have him in the brand again, and who knows, perhaps he starts as a GM and then Regal comes back down the line and Joe jumps back in the ring? I'd be down for that.

