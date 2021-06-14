WWE NXT Fans Don't Want William Regal to Leave After TakeOver: In Your House Tease
NXT TakeOver: In Your House wrapped up on Sunday night with general manager William Regal looking depressed as he exited the Capitol Wrestling Center. He said in the seven years since he's been with the brand, he's never seen such "bedlam" — referencing the numerous pull-apart brawls that took place backstage throughout the show. The idea that "chaos" was spreading through NXT has been popping up on NXT TV for the past few weeks, and Regal's line about it being "time for a change" had fans fearing that he might be stepping down as general manager. When it comes to authority figures, Regal has been praised for years for how he's been written in the role. So the idea of him leaving had fans furious.
Do you think Regal should be replaced?
"It's been seven years since I became the GM of #WWENXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness. I think it's time for a change." - @RealKingRegal #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sH995Ch8jA— WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021
Nobody
William Regal has been excellent in the role of GM. Curious who can fill those shoes.— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 14, 2021
That's One Way to Bring Samoa Joe Back
Man, Joe as GM of that fucking show is literally my worst case scenario.
Am very sad.— Joe Hulbert (@JoeHulbert) June 14, 2021
The GOAT
William Regal appreciation tweet #NXTTakeOver
One of the greatest GMs of all time pic.twitter.com/3JHriTlnQd— Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) June 14, 2021
So Many Emotions
William Regal hinting at stepping down as #WWENXT GM? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EyZOMPH4pl— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 14, 2021
*Sad Piano Music*
William Regal walking away at the end of NXT had an incredibly familiar feel #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/u3H78U7Rya— Fowl 'Ever So Obscure' Original (@fowl_original) June 14, 2021
Michael Scott Does Not Approve
Dude if William Regal leaves NXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/LxU9yDkRYe— Zechs Merquise (@bwoceo) June 14, 2021
A Long Time
Will be furious if this "chaos" storyline leads to Regal getting sacked as NXT GM. He's been the best on-screen authority figure for so damn long #NXTTakeOver— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) June 14, 2021