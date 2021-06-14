WWE NXT Fans Don't Want William Regal to Leave After TakeOver: In Your House Tease

NXT TakeOver: In Your House wrapped up on Sunday night with general manager William Regal looking depressed as he exited the Capitol Wrestling Center. He said in the seven years since he's been with the brand, he's never seen such "bedlam" — referencing the numerous pull-apart brawls that took place backstage throughout the show. The idea that "chaos" was spreading through NXT has been popping up on NXT TV for the past few weeks, and Regal's line about it being "time for a change" had fans fearing that he might be stepping down as general manager. When it comes to authority figures, Regal has been praised for years for how he's been written in the role. So the idea of him leaving had fans furious.

