WWE Fans React To Undertaker's Shocking Retirement Announcement

Mark Calaway has been wrestling for over thirty years with World Wrestling Entertainment and fans were left stunned when it was revealed in the final episode of his "docu-series" that the Undertaker would be finally retiring after so many years and the followers of his career are letting their voices heard via social media. Throughout the five episode run of Undertaker: The Last Ride, viewers were given a behind the scenes look into the career and life of one of the most prolific wrestlers in the staple of the WWE and there is no doubt that the Undertaker's legacy will live on for decades to come.

How were you affected by the career of the Undertaker? Do you believe this is truly the end of Calaway's time in the ring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the WWE!