WWE Fans React To Undertaker's Shocking Retirement Announcement
Mark Calaway has been wrestling for over thirty years with World Wrestling Entertainment and fans were left stunned when it was revealed in the final episode of his "docu-series" that the Undertaker would be finally retiring after so many years and the followers of his career are letting their voices heard via social media. Throughout the five episode run of Undertaker: The Last Ride, viewers were given a behind the scenes look into the career and life of one of the most prolific wrestlers in the staple of the WWE and there is no doubt that the Undertaker's legacy will live on for decades to come.
How were you affected by the career of the Undertaker? Do you believe this is truly the end of Calaway's time in the ring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the WWE!
Thank You 'Taker
Thank you!
For giving everything you had everyday for us .. the fans ... you’ll always be my personal favorite from start to finish.
Enjoy your retirement you certainly deserve it #restinpeace #undertaker #deadman #GOAT #thestreak pic.twitter.com/BClNzO2qFY— The Insiders Wrestling Podcast (@InsidersWP_Daze) June 21, 2020
What A Way To Go
If this was the last time we’ll see The Undertaker wrestling, then what a way to end his amazing career.
Undertaker is an icon that won’t be replaced. Thank you taker!!#TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/t0LJ1amecV— ʜᴍᴏᴏᴅ Wʀᴇstʟɪɴɢ (@HmoodWrestling) June 21, 2020
A Hell Of A Ride
Seeing just how much Mark Callaway sacrificed for 30 years, I am happy that he can step away & let The Undertaker finally rest in peace. It was one hell of a ride 👏 #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/7jxnorfHEn— Miton (@MitonGafur) June 21, 2020
The Greatest WWE Character Of All Time
This may be recency bias but The Last Ride docu-series may be the best that WWE has ever done, the way it gave us an in-depth look at Mark Callaway and his struggles through the years was fantastic, The Undertaker truly is the greatest character of all time. pic.twitter.com/DDadMGE1g3— Jake (@TheWrazzlinKid) June 21, 2020
30 Years
So if it really is the end of The Undertaker...
A near 30 year career as the same character that has constantly evolved in many different ways...
That's unheard of in wrestling... pic.twitter.com/T0N92VlzKj— Maiden🤘《Fan》 (@MaidenEngland96) June 21, 2020
A Legacy That Will Live Forever
Massive congratulations to @undertaker on an amazing #LastRide documentary, the feels were strong and the story of your career was incredible.
You are a role model to many people and your legacy will live forever, what a journey! pic.twitter.com/wXDXUujeJJ— Christian Butler (@Necron_1986) June 21, 2020
Truly Broke The Mold
@undertaker is the all time legend. Didn’t need #TheLastRide to prove it but damn is there anyone more loyal and dedicated to the wrestling business? They broke the mold with him.— Ztburner (@TburnerZ) June 21, 2020
A Retirement Well Earned
Congrats on a amazing career @undertaker their will never be another.— Michael Flenz (@Flenz90) June 21, 2020
Enjoy retirement. #GOAT #Legend #Deadman #AmericanBadass
