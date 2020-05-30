WWE The Last Ride: Who Should Be The Undertaker's Final Opponent?

Mankind (Photo: WWE) Chock this one up under "a million to one" odds as there's not much of a chance of Mick Foley jumping back into the ring, let alone participating in the one final match against the Undertaker. Based on the Undertaker's and Mankind's legendary Hell in the Cell match that is still considered to be one of the most shocking and best matches in the history of the WWE, this is definitely a dream match but the chances of it actually happening are insanely small.

The Rock (Photo: WWE.com) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, action stars in Hollywood right now and coming back to the WWE to give the Undertaker his final match certainly would fulfill the "spectacle" aspect of Calaway's final match. Bringing back the Rock to tussle with 'Taker would work in that Dwayne Johnson would probably get more eyes than anyone on the final match of the Dead Man, but also, Dwayne is still in insane shape as to when he wrestled originally, if not stronger. Giving the Undertaker the Rock as his final opponent would be amazing for fans both old and new.

Triple H (Photo: WWE) The Last Ride has had Undertaker interacting with a number of wrestlers and behind the scenes players within the WWE, but perhaps none have had more sway over Calaway than Triple H. With a number of 'Taker's recent matches involving Triple H in some way, it's clear that the higher up within the wrestling organization would be a good final opponent for the Dead Man considering their long history. Though the match between Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, and the Undertaker wasn't received well, this would certainly give fans a way to "cleanse the palette".

Kane (Photo: WWE) Though Kane might be the mayor of a town in Tennessee right now, that doesn't change his past relationship with both Calaway and his wrestling character of the Undertaker. Being sold as Undertaker's brother for quite some time, it would certainly be a way to cap off their relationship and both of their careers if they were to face on another one last time. Considering how both of their characters are steeped in the supernatural, maybe you could also work in some angles from both of their fictional pasts to spice things up!

AJ Styles (With The Boneyard Match) (Photo: WWE) Maybe the Undertaker should cap off his career with the recently praised match that saw him once again using his "biker" motif and squaring off against AJ Styles in a graveyard that was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic for Wrestlemania. With the match itself being universally well received by fans, maybe Calaway should look at this as his grand finale when it comes to professional wrestling?

Brock Lesnar (Photo: WWE) Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker have been rivals for a number of years within the WWE, as the Dead Man has fought against the larger than life former MMA fighter tooth and nail throughout their matches. With Lesnar doing the unthinkable and breaking the Undertaker's legendary streak, having the final match of Calaway being claiming a victory over "The Beast" would certainly be a great way to end their rivalry and put a pin on the history of the Undertaker!