WWE Tag Team Wins PWI Tag Team 100 for First Time

Pro Wrestling Illustrated officially confirmed that the final of its annual rankings list, the PWI Tag Team 100, has been finalized and that The Usos have been named the No. 1 tag team in the professional wrestling world for the year. This not only confirms that the list has been expanded from 50 to 100 teams, but means that a WWE team has taken the honor for the first time. The award was first introduced in 2020 and in its first two years it was won by AEW's FTR and The Young Bucks.

While FTR had a strong argument to win the award again this year with their ongoing reigns as ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions, it's hard to knock the accomplishments Jimmy and Jey pulled off this year. Not only did they unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, but they broke The New Day's record for the longest tag title reign in WWE history. That reign surpassed 500 consecutive days last week.

"The Usos were still proving their greatness," Paul Heyman said of the two earlier this year. "But I mean, in that year, look what they've accomplished. They never lost a SmackDown Tag Team Championships. They beat Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Team Championships. They are the undisputed tag team champions, and not only WWE but in my opinion, in all sports entertainment. And I think in that year, they have been so dominant, so far ahead of anybody else, that they have a rightful claim to say they are the greatest tag team of all time."

The two are scheduled to defend their tag titles tonight on Monday Night Raw against Matt Riddle and Elias. Stay tuned for full coverage of the show tonight!

This story is developing...