Vince McMahon's Involvement in WWE Creative Confirmed in New Interview

Vince McMahon officially returned to WWE as its executive chairman back in January, overseeing its sales negotiations — which have since been confirmed to be a merger with The UFC into a new company, TKO Group, under the Endeavor corporate umbrella. Corporate officials like WWE CEO Nick Khan maintained that McMahon was purely back to oversee the sale, but once the Endeavor deal was announced it was confirmed he'd be TKO's executive chairman going forward. McMahon also confirmed in an interview with CNBC that he'd play a role in WWE's Creative by overseeing the "big picture" while Paul "Triple H" Levesque would continue to run day-to-day operations.

However, McMahon was back to booking Monday Night Raw on the same day as the merger's announcement and news that he's either been actively working at Gorilla Position or sending in booking changes to shows remotely has become a weekly occurrence. The latest was on this week's Monday Night Raw when he scrapped Seth Rollins' advertised World Heavyweight Championship open challenge in favor of a brawl between "The Visionary" and Finn Balor. In a new interview with SPORF, WWE star Ricochet confirmed just how involved McMahon truly is.

"Vince is still involved and Vince is still talked to. He's still someone that everyone looks to, especially with creative. So he's got his fingers in everything too," Ricochet said. "I think Triple H and everybody in creative is just trying to do the best they can in bringing out the best in who they have. They're trying to work to everyone's strengths. I think that's something that Triple H has always done.

"They want to grow the brand as much as possible. Whether it's Raw or SmackDown or NXT. They're trying to highlight the strengths of everybody. I think it's been great so far," he continued. "Everybody sees the popularity of the brand now, so they just want to expand it as much as possible. I think what they've been doing recently with everybody has been great. Everybody's been going out there and giving it their all."

McMahon initially "retired" from WWE in July 2022 in the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations, stepping down from all of his corporate positions. By the end of the year he had approached WWE's Board of Directors regarding a return, and after being initially rebuked he threatened to use his voting power (thanks to his Class-B stock ownership) to halt any sale negotiations or future media rights deals.