Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Disagree Over Tag Team's Booking

Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque appear to be divided over a particular tag team's booking. In a new report from Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, the two have different ideas for how Maximum Male Models' Mansoor and Mace should be presented, with McMahon not wanting them to be too "flamboyant" while Levesque has actively encouraged it. When the two were first repackaged, McMahon paired them with LA Knight under the name Max Dupri as he didn't view Knight as a potential in-ring star. Maxxine Dupri was then paired up with the two, but she's recently been working with Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable while her original tag team has been absent from TV.

Sapp noted that Vince McMahon's return to the company and his gradual involvement in the booking have resulted in MMM's presentation being scaled back and that they could be getting repackaged again soon. Before joining the comedic group, Mace was a member of the infamous Retribution stable while Mansoor was wrestling as a babyface alongside Mustafa Ali.

As for Knight, he has seen massive jumps in popularity in the past six months while on the SmackDown brand. He explained why his managerial role didn't work in a recent interview with ComicBook.

"How honest do you want me to be?" Knight asked with a laugh. "I'll just say this, at the end of the day I can make anything work. But at the end of the day, I've got a real tough time not being. I'll tell you this, it wasn't me. So when things came to pass and LA Knight started to shine through, it was the right place to go and not a moment too soon."

Knight will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at next month's pay-per-view. He'll likely be the vocal favorite among fans in attendance.

"So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn't get shoved down anybody's throat. I wasn't anybody's guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight," Knight said recently on The Bump. "You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking."