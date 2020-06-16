Vince McMahon Reportedly Sees Current WWE Raw Star as a 'Young Eddie Guerrero'

Ever since his tragic passing in 2005, WWE has searched high and low for a Latino star who could match the unbridled charisma and in-ring prowess of Eddie Guerrero. And based on new reports from TalkSport's Alex McCarthy, Vince McMahon seems to have finally found one. McCarthy released a sport on Tuesday stating that McMahon is incredibly high on Monday Night Raw star Angel Garza, calling him "a young Eddie Guerrero." After stints in various Mexican independent promotions, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling, Garza made the jump to WWE in April 2019.

He debuted on NXT in June of that year, and by December he managed to capture the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Lio Rush. He dropped the title a month later to Jordan Devlin at Worlds Collide, bu mere weeks later he was brought over to the Raw roster as a new associate for Zelina Vega (while Andrade was gone with a WWE Wellness Policy suspension). Since then he's been working alongside Andrade and Vega, though the trio have teased splitting up several times after bickering with each other. This week's episode of Raw saw Garza lose to Kevin Owens after a miscommunication with "El Idolo."

At the end of Raw, WWE released a statement announcing one of the Performance Center trainees had tested positive for COVID-19, the second positive case within the WWE since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," WWE's statement on Monday night read. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

On Tuesday WWE released a separate statement regarding whether or not the fans in the crowd for Raw were allowed to wear masks during the show.

NEW: Multiple fans in attendance at Monday's #WWE tapings tell me they were NOT told they couldn't wear masks. Several reports in the last 24 hours have indicated they were told they couldn't wear them. WWE has released the following statement to me and @MyNews13 on the matter: pic.twitter.com/7lxSEtZyc1 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 16, 2020

