Watch: WWE's Vince McMahon Proves He's Still in Great Shape With Latest Workout Video

✖

Videos of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon working out are incredibly rare, but when they pop up on social media WWE fans instantly take notice. One such video appeared on Instagram over the weekend, showing the 75-year-old repping out hack squats while AC/DC blares in the background. McMahon briefly returned to WWE television this week, kicking off Friday Night SmackDown in Houston with a quick message to the live fans — "where the hell have you been?"

Vince McMahon’s trainer posted this video today of the almost 76 year old WWE Chairman working out while listening to AC/DC. ⏩ https://t.co/iQD4aRQ1AG pic.twitter.com/MrbXbBvvLe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 17, 2021

Stephanie McMahon gave an interview with the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast back in March and explained WWE's plan for if/when Vince finally steps down from his position.

"I don't think there will ever be a person-to-person replacement for Vince McMahon. He does too much. The landscape would look different however it shakes out," McMahon said. "I do think a lot of the institutional knowledge is important, particularly with regards toward the core content. But it's also surrounding our business with strong, smart executives. And that's exactly what we have. So I do think it's the marriage of institutional knowledge, the incredible production value, the creation of talent IP and storylines and really strong business executives to help us expand. I think it's a combination of things."

"It's really remarkable when you think about our history and what Vince accomplished. Think about what he's done. He took what was a regional business and had the vision to go around and create one organization, nationally and ultimately globally," she continued. "My father saw the opportunity for syndication; he saw the opportunity for advertising. Ultimately he saw the opportunity to really create something that had never risen to the level of popularity it had never been."

WWE returns to pay-per-view tonight with the Money in the Bank event. Check out the full card for the show below: