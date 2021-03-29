Report: Possible WrestleMania 37 Change Coming on Tonight's WWE Raw

✖

One of the top matches confirmed for Night Two of WrestleMania 37 is Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women's Championship. But if the latest reports are to be believed, that might be changing. Prior to Ripley's Raw arrival last week, the leading theory was that "The Empress" would be defending her title against Charlotte Flair in a rematch from WrestleMania 34. But Flair then announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which WWE then added into the storyline by having Ripley mention it while challenging Asuka.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider confirmed on Monday afternoon that Flair is already backstage at Raw, and WWE has confirmed Asuka and Ripley will have their contract signing during this week's Raw episode. It wouldn't take much for Flair to come out and insert herself into the equation.

Ripley addressed Flair's possible involvement during an interview with the New York Post on Monday.

"I'd be down for the match if she got added, but also in a selfish way I really want to have a one-on-one match with Asuka," Ripley said. "It's something that I've wanted for a long, long time. I've always wanted to step in the ring with Asuka and we haven't had a one-on-one match ever. So I think there is that it factor that everyone is really excited about. If Charlotte gets added to the match, I'm still not going to complain. It's still going to be a fantastic match and it's going to be a fantastic story. So I guess we will just see what happens. She always has her way, like you said, she'll probably end up in it but that's not my call to make. So I'll be happy either way. I'm just happy to have a match at WrestleMania and I think it's still gonna be great whether it has Charlotte in it or not."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two