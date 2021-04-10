Watch: WWE Unveils Completed WrestleMania 37 Stage, Which Fires Off Cannons

✖

WWE released a video on Friday night from Raymond James Stadium featuring Kayla Braxton and Corey Graves standing in front of the completed entrance stage for WrestleMania 37. Previous videos and aerial photos had given away that the stage featured a pirate ship (keep in theme with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but the video also showed the massive screens integrated into the stage and the rows of cannons that shoot of pyro.

Unfortunately for Kevin Owens, who wanted to jump off the Buccaneers' ship last year when WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be in the Tampa Stadium, the new ship looks a bit too high up for somebody to jump off of.

This is going to be quite the challenge... https://t.co/8EztIWC7rm — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 8, 2021

Night One of WrestleMania will open with a WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. It was also confirmed on Friday that SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair will main event the evening. Night Two's main event will see Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on both Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Stay tuned for complete live coverage of WrestleMania beginning on Saturday night!

Here's the full card for both nights of the event:

Night One

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two