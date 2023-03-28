WWE WrestleMania 39: Edge Teases "Extra Stupid Ideas" For Hell in a Cell Match Against Finn Balor

The unforgiving steel structure is making its way back to the Showcase of the Immortals. Edge and Finn Balor will settle their blood feud inside Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania 39, the first time the match type has been on the show since 2016's WWE WrestleMania 32 and just the fourth instance that the stipulation has been brought to the event. While this will be Balor's first time stepping inside Hell in a Cell, Edge is a bit of a veteran. The Rated-R Superstar has squared off against both Seth Rollins (2021) and The Undertaker (2008) inside the cage.

Speaking on Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge teased that he has many "crazy ideas" for his return to the cell this weekend.

"I have a history of doing stupid things, right? It's a Hell in a Cell match and people expect a certain level of brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes, so I do," Edge said. "I think outside of the box and I think about what's physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head."

Edge added that some of his concepts for his upcoming match with Balor have circulated in his mind for months, but he wanted to specifically save them for the biggest event of the year.

"I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I'll save them where it'll actually mean something and be remembered," Edge continued. "I'm not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back unless it's WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember. If you just do it on Raw one week, well, then it's gone and it's not gonna be remembered because there's 51 other Raws during the year. WrestleMania happens once a year."

That mentality has be a constant throughout Edge's career. As he alluded to, he speared Mick Foley through a flaming table at WWE WrestleMania 22 and landed a spear from the heavens on Jeff Hardy at WWE WrestleMania X-Seven.

"If you're a casual fan, you may be watching. If you're a wrestling fan, you're definitely watching and that's the one that I know has the worldwide eyeballs on it so that's where you gotta go for it," Edge added. "You put me in a Hell in a Cell, I gotta go for it even if I'm 49-years-old. That's just part of the way I'm wired so, I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We'll see if they let me try them. They probably won't, but we'll see."

Saving the big stuff for the big events is a mindset that is echoed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque as well. This past fall at the WWE Survivor Series press conference, Triple H told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley that the decision to move Hell in a Cell away from being an annual premium live event was due to wanting to save the stipulation for feuds that warrant it.

Chatted w/ @TripleH about the future of #WarGames on the @WWE main roster – specifically if he sees it becoming a traveling match concept, not glued to one PLE (like how Hell in a Cell is expected to become). Check out his response! pic.twitter.com/pnKjjnKKyQ — Liam (@LiamTCrowley) November 27, 2022

Edge faces Balor this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 39.