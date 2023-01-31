WWE Officially Advertising Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 39

WWE officially began advertising Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 39 on Monday night. Rhodes returned from his torn pectoral injury to win this year's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday, then opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo. He said Reigns could keep his spot as "Head of the Table" and "Tribal Chief," but by the end of WrestleMania he'd be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While Rhodes' path to WrestleMania is pretty clear, things aren't so simple for Reigns. He retained his title against Kevin Owens in the main event of the Royal Rumble, but the drama that unfolded afterward saw Sami Zayn finally turn on The Bloodline. Jey Uso, disgusted by what took place, walked out on the group as well and is now teasing a split from the faction. It's been reported since November that Reigns would defend his title against Zayn at Elimination Chamber next month in Montreal, Quebec (Zayn's hometown). There are also still rumors that WWE wants to split the WWE and Universal Championships before WrestleMania, though it's unclear how (or if) they'll pull that off.

Rhodes discussed challenging Reigns during the post-show press conference following the Rumble late Saturday night — "I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name. Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."