WWE WrestleMania 39 Official Theme Song Reportedly Picked

WWE's WrestleMania 39 event is scheduled for Los Angeles' So-Fi Stadium on April 1-2. It was reported this week that the show's official theme song will be The Weeknd's "Less Than Zero." This marks the fourth year in a row that WrestleMania has used a Weeknd song — Blinding Lights at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Save Your Tears at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa and Sacrifice at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

No matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 39 as of yet, but plenty of rumors have been swirling online for matches like Roman Reigns vs. The Rock, John Cena vs. Austin Theory, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther. Stay tuned for more updates on the show as they become available.

But before WWE can turn its attention to WrestleMania, it still has the Royal Rumble pay-per-view coming up on Jan. 28. Here's the card for the show so far:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight (Pitch Black Match)

Men's Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhode, Omos, TBA

Women's Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, TBA

The Rock on WWE's Sale

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to comment on the news of WWE's attempt at a sale. Per reports, the company is looking to sell by mid-2023.

"Well, I can tell you this, it's an exciting brand, it's a brand that I've been fortunate enough to have tremendous success in over the decades and also, for your viewers here in the business world who may not know, the lineage goes way back, multi-generational with the WWE," Johnson said. "My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack and I continued to wrestle for Vince too so we've seen tremendous success over the years. I think it's a very attractive company, I'm excited and I wish Vince and that company all the best."