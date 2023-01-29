Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.

One-half of the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions then took to Instagram on Sunday. He posted a photo of himself from the show looking disgusted by The Bloodline's actions and captioned it with "I'm out." He then posted a photo of himself and Reigns from the show to his Instagram story along with the words "Run It Back."

Main event Jey uso coming back??? 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/Qnk9pL1mcy — ᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ (@HeelBalor) January 29, 2023

Back when Reigns first introduced the world to "The Tribal Chief" and aligned himself with Paul Heyman, Jey wound up being the first contender for his Universal Championship while Jimmy was still out with an injury. The two first wrestled at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view in September 2020, where Reigns quickly revealed his more ruthless side of his heelish persona. But Uso repeatedly rejected to fall in line, eventually resulting in the highly emotional Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match where Reigns finally broke Jey after locking a still-injured Jimmy in a guillotine choke. It was from that point on that "Main Event Jey" started working for Reigns without questioning orders, and Jimmy eventually fell in line as well to officially form The Bloodline.

But throughout Zayn's involvement with the group, Jey went from being Reigns' right-hand man to someone who valued Zayn's friendship. Could this be what causes Jey to leave the group and side with Zayn and Owens? Or is this all leading to an Usos vs. Zayn & Owens tag title match at WrestleMania? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!