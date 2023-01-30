WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Main Event Reportedly Revealed

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event will see Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This match was originally rumored as far back as November, but things were finally set in motion when Zayn chose to turn his back on The Bloodline in the closing minutes of Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Zayn's decision to bash Reigns across the back with a steel chair not only resulted in his own expulsion from The Bloodline, but it fractured the group to where Jey Uso is now teasing he's leaving the group as well.

There was some hope from online fans that WWE might recognize the popularity of the Zayn storyline enough to where he might be involved in the main event of WrestleMania 39 with Reigns in April. However, with Cody Rhodes having won the Royal Rumble, all signs still point to a match between "The Tribal Chief" and "The American Nightmare."

Will The Rock Wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Regarding the WrestleMania main event, there was also plenty of speculation that Reigns might be facing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, Paul Levesque seemed to throw cold water on "The People's Champ" competing at WrestleMania during the Rumble's post-show press conference.

"I just don't think it's in the cards," Levesque said. "Then again, I don't know. We always have conversations with him because he loves it so much and we'd love for him to be a part of it. He's the biggest star in Hollywood and maybe the most recognizable person on the planet. Why wouldn't we want him to be part of it? This is his home. It's an open invitation. We don't lock the door. He has an open invitation to walk through it anytime he wants, but he's incredibly busy. I think that respect factors both ways. He wouldn't want to do it unless he could absolutely do it. There is no way he would show up here and half-ass it. There is no way he would show up here and not come in and want to put every single thing he had into it to make it the best it could possibly be. Unless he could do that, it won't happen. He knows the door is open and when he has the time and availability to do it, he can come in and electrify everybody."