Watch Russell Crowe Cut a Hellish Promo at WWE's WrestleMania 39

Taking place in Los Angeles, the theme of WrestleMania 39 has been all about the stars of Hollywood. Promotional photos and videos ahead of the event saw the superstars of WWE recreating iconic movie posters and scenes. Notable names have been seen in SoFi Stadium all weekend. On Sunday night, ahead of the Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor, Russell Crowe became a part of the show, cutting a chilling promo and getting people excited for his new horror movie, The Pope's Exorcist.

The Hell in a Cell match began with Crowe's promo playing as the cage was lowered down onto the ring. Crowe channeled the character of his new movie by talking about the battle between good vs. evil, and what a man needs to do in order to defeat a demon. Of course, that demon bit was directly connected to the match, as Finn Balor fought as his "Demon" persona. You can watch the full promo below!

.@Popes_Exorcist star @RussellCrowe sets the stage as @EdgeRatedR and Demon @FinnBalor prepare to wage war inside of Hell in a Cell at #WrestleMania!



Check out #ThePopesExorcist, exclusively in theaters April 14th. pic.twitter.com/B7QGcRERfS — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

"What happens when the battle isn't simply against man, but forces of darkness beyond comprehension: the Demon," Crowe says in the video. "The Demon will exploit your weaknesses. It will cross lines. It will take what you hold most sacred and inflict unspeakable pain. A mere man cannot defeat the Demon, he must channel a greater power, die to the flesh, and stand face-to-face with pure evil. He must go to the Demon's lair, at his most powerful, strike him down, and exorcise the abomination once and for all. The ritual is about to begin at WrestleMania."

The Pope's Exorcist arrives in theaters on April 14th, and features Crowe playing the role of Father Gabriele Amorth, the exorcist assigned specifically to the Vatican. The film is directed by Overlord helmer Julius Avery, with a screenplay from Michael Petroni, R. Dean McCreary, and Chester Hastings.

What did you think of Russell Crowe's eerie WrestleMania promo? Let us know in the comments!