WWE's Cody Rhodes Presents Weight Belt to Brodie Lee's Son at WrestleMania

It's been an eventful two days at WrestleMania, and it all came down to the main event of Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Rhodes would be down to the ring first, and his entrance was epic, from his the thousands singing his music to the stellar gear. What truly made Rhodes' entrance stick out though was that it was truly a family affair, as he had his family at ringside, but he also brought the late Brodie Lee's son to the event. Brodie Lee Jr was seated by his family and Rhodes presented his WrestleMania weight belt to him before he headed into the ring, creating a truly amazing moment.

More details about the moment have come to light thanks to social media, and Brodie Lee Jr's mother Amanda shared how special Rhodes is to the family on Twitter. "I am legitimately crying The way he looks at him. The way they look at each other. Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us. He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life. I can never ever repay his love or friendship. #FinishTheStory #WrestleMania," Amanda wrote.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also added some details, saying that the weight belt Rhodes had for WrestleMania had all of the companies he had worked for, including AEW, ROH, and All In. Sapp wrote "Cody Rhodes' weight belt has all the companies he's worked for transcribed on it, including AEW, ROH, and All In. The one exception is BAR Wrestling."

Brodie Lee passed away in December of 2020, and stars from WWE, AEW, and all over the wrestling world mourned the loss. Brodie Lee Jr. (real name Brodie Huber) accepted his father's AEW Title a few days later, and he was alongside Rhodes, Tony Khan, his mother Amanda, and the Dark Order, who Brodie led during his time in AEW. Lee Jr. was given the title Negative 1 and his father was honored by AEW in a televised tribute.

"After what his father, the late, great Brodie Lee, had done to help this company, I owe it to him, and the company owes it to him, that we mentor Brodie and look after him and give him a chance to be a wrestler," Khan told Men's Health.

Rhodes is a class act for making this happen, and this was truly the kind of moment that WrestleMania is supposed to be about. As for the results of night one, you can find those below.

