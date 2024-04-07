WWE WrestleMania 40: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi Defeat Damage CTRL
Jade Cargill wins her first WWE match, teaming with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take down Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 40 featured the in-ring debut of Jade Cargill, one of the biggest free agents in wrestling history. She teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to face Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) in a six-woman tag team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. All eyes were on Cargill and her team, with Damage CTRL in a pair of big WrestleMania matches, with Iyo Sky defending the WWE Women's Championship against their former leader Bayley on Night 2. But who walked away the winner in the six-woman tag team match? Let's find out.
Damage CTRL and the team of Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill all had epic entrances down the WrestleMania ramp. Naomi and Asuka started the match, with the competitors trading blows until Asuka tagged Kairi Sane in. There was a lot of back-and-forth action throughout, with Damage CTRL keeping Belair and Naomi on their side of the ring. This meant that Jade Cargill had to wait to go on the offensive, with Belair coming oh-so-close to tagging Cargill in. The WWE Universe waited and waited for Cargill to get the hot tag, and once Belair finally reached Cargill, the latter started to dominate all the members of Damage CTRL. Jade Cargill ultimately got the pin on Dakota Kai, securing her first win as a WWE Superstar.
The trio of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill win at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/lUB9CHF5uB— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
