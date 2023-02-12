Seth Rollins Explains How WWE's WrestleMania Is Similar to the NFL Playoffs

Seth Rollins (who either loves or hates football depending on how the Chicago Bears do that week) spoke with Windy City Gridiron recently and compared how WWE's wrestlers try to build their legacies at WrestleMania to NFL quarterbacks building their legacies in the NFL playoffs. Today's Super Bowl LVII is a prime example as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to win his second championship while Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is attempting to establish himself as one of the top stars in the NFL by winning his first title in his third year as a starter.

As for Rollins, "The Visionary" has already cemented a WWE career worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame given he's a two-time Grand Slam Champion. His WrestleMania highlights include him winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in Money in the Bank during the WrestleMania 31 main event, beating Triple H at WrestleMania 33, winning the Universal Championship off of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 and falling to Cody Rhodes in his return to WWE this past year at WrestleMania 38.

"For myself, someone who's been in WWE for ten years now, I've been able to wrestle all over the world in front of different crowds in different stadiums and you know, you just get desensitized to it a little bit," Rollins said (h/t Fightful). "But WrestleMania is the one thing, the one time of the year where the nerves never wear off and you live for that moment. You build your legacies at WrestleMania. In the post season of the NFL, that's where quarterbacks build their legacies in big games. For us in WWE, that's where you create your legacy. It doesn't get any bigger. This one is in Hollywood, all eyes are gonna be on us for two nights in April. It's gonna be special."

As for this year's WrestleMania, Rollins has been teasing a match with Logan Paul. He continued to hype up the feud while on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities that he's got, but at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they're a social media superstar, right? They're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world, and he's going to get creamed," Rollins said.

"Look, if you want to contribute and give back to our industry...you're a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You're a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. You love it. That's not him, dude," he continued. "That's not him. He's in it for himself. He's in it for his own gain. So, I don't want you apart of my business if you're going to leech off it and you're going to take from it. Great if you're going to help out and you're going to make everything as good as you can, but if you're going to come and do it for you...and look I can only judge what he's done in the past. His own history, because that's foretelling for the future. That's why I don't like the guy. That's why I don't dig the guy and he's going to go rub it in on social media. He's going to talk his talk, but he don't want to say nothing to my face."