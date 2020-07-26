WWE's Xavier Woods Begins His Campaign to Become a G4 Host

✖

News broke on Friday that the former gaming television network G4 would be making some sort of return in the near future. WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (real name Austin Creed), an avid gamer and creator of the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, posted a video on Saturday announcing his campaign to become a host for the new network. By Sunday he'd managed to get the hashtag "#Creed4G4" trending on Twitter while cranking out more than 350,000 views.

"Hello, I'm Austin Creed and over the course the next days, weeks, possibly even months I will be running a firm campaign in order to land a hosting position at the newly invigorated G4. Now through the course of the campaign, I hope to not only gain your support, but also your respect and hopefully your vote in my newest endeavor."

My campaign begins.... please cast your twitter ballot for me to be a host for @g4tv by using the hashtag #Creed4G4 Thank you for your votes pic.twitter.com/erbqMYohEx — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 25, 2020

As of now, it's still unclear what the new version of G4 will look like. The network originally ran from April 2002 to December 2014. Ironically before it was shut down, the WWE was in talks to buy the network back in 2011.

Woods has been off WWE television since October 2019 when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during a tag match in Australia. Since then he's been hard at work promoting and producing more content for UpUpDownDown while the rest of The New Day picked up two more reigns as SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The pair dropped the titles at Extreme Rules to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kofi Kingston announced this week that he'll be out of action for at least six weeks with an injury, giving Big E his blessing to try his luck as a singles competitor.

Hello @g4tv - I am officially putting in my bid to host any/every single one of your shows. I have a gaming channel called @UpUpDwnDwn I am a wrestler for @wwe Undergrad degree in both Psychology and Philosophy Masters degree in child psychology Thank you for reading. pic.twitter.com/PsLpfdZGgJ — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 25, 2020

WWE even pitched in to help with the campaign.

Could we see @XavierWoodsPhD as a host for @g4tv?! With the official campaign hashtag #Creed4G4 already trending, the face of @UpUpDwnDwn is off to an incredible start!! pic.twitter.com/yyCbZrriPy — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2020

