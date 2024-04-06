WWE's Andrade Reunites with Zelina Vega and Joins Forces with LWO at WrestleMania

Tonight's WWE SmackDown featured some last-minute implications for WrestleMania 40, including a major change to a previously revealed match on the card. Earlier in the episode, it was revealed that Dragon Lee had been viciously attacked backstage, and later in the night the two groups would collide in the ring. Santos Escobar brought Andrade and Dominik Mysterio with him to the ring alongside Elektra Lopez, and they would attack Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega after Lopez and Vega had their match. Andrade would then shock everyone and turn on Santos and Legado Del Fantasma, aligning himself with The LWO and reuniting with Vega, and this would lead to a match at WrestleMania for Andrade.

After Dominik, Lopez, and Escobar seemed to have things in their favor, and Dominik told Andrade to attack Rey. Andrade went to pull off his jacket and Dominik got in his face, and that's when Andrade hit Dominik with a clothesline and then kicked Santos in the face, knocking him away from Rey.

Andrade then hit Santos with a host of strikes before throwing him to the floor and clearing the ring. Andrade then went to shake Rey's hand but pulled him in for a hug instead. Then Andrade and Vega hugged before Andrade held up their arms in celebration, and later in the night it was revealed that this would also have an effect on the plans for Rey at WrestleMania 40.

Backstage Rey, Andrade, and Zelina met up and Andrade offered to step in for the hurt Dragon Lee, and the two shook hands. Carlito came to let them know Lee was out of commission, but Rey revealed the good news. Now the match has been made official, and you can find the fully updated card for WrestleMania 40 below.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1:

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

6-Pack Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Finn Balor) (C) vs. New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. DIY vs. A Town Down Under vs. The Miz & R-Truth vs. New Catch Republic

6 Woman Tag Team Match: Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: LWO (Rey Mysterio & Andrade) vs. Santos Escobar & Dominik Mysterio

WrestleMania 40 Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs The Final Testament

