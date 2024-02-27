Andrade Appears on WWE Raw, Tells Dominik Mysterio He Will See Him Soon

After departing AEW in December, Andrade very quickly re-signed with WWE. His first re-appearance was at the 2024 Royal Rumble and since then various vignette's have been airing on WWE programming. Andrade makes it clear in all of them that he had to leave to remember who he was, but now he's back.

On WWE Raw, the Judgment Day are backstage after confronting Imperium in the ring. Dom has just stepped up to Gunther and the group makes it clear they want the Intercontinental Championship. When they return backstage Mysterio appears a bit hesitant, especially when he's confronted by Andrade. They great each other and Andrade tells him that he has a meeting with Adam Pearce about his first opponent but that he will see him soon, insinuating that he may very well be Andrade's first singles opponent since returning to WWE.

Last year when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were feuding with one another ahead of WrestleMania 39, Flair called out the rising star but when she didn't answer Flair noted that she was scared. Mysterio came out instead and spoke on Ripley's behalf and said that he refused to listen to her badmouth "Mami." Flair took the chance to deliver one of the most memorable lines in reference to her husband, Andrade: "I have a real Latino man at home that calls me Mami with a much thicker accent."

Andrade wouldn't be the first former AEW star to face Mysterio in their first match back in WWE. In December, CM Punk was in the midst of a feud with the Judgment Day member and they faced each other on a few WWE Holiday Tour house shows at Madison Square Garden and at The Kia Forum.

Andrade was signed with WWE from 2016 appearing in NXT where he got a hot start defeating Tye Dillinger at NXT Takeover: The End. He would wrestle there until 2018 where he was then officially called up to the main roster. He remained with the company until 2020 when he was released from his contract by his own request. Over a year after his departure, he appeared in All Elite Wrestling and put the world on notice with the statement he was All Elite.

He had a really promising initial run with the company, facing Cody Rhodes in an Atlanta Street Fight, fighting Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, and joining La Faccion Ingobernable. He would face the elite alongside LFI in the opening round of the trios tournament but he would end up tearing his pectoral muscle which would keep him out of action almost a year. When he returned in June of 2023, he faced the likes of Jay White, Bryan Danielson, and Juice Robinson. His AEW career slowly came to an end with the Continental Classic Tournament which would be the beginning of the end with the promotion. He walked away with nine points before being defeated by Miro at AEW Worlds End in December.

