Andrade Makes Bold Statement Following WWE Return

The WWE men's division got put on notice with the return of Andrade at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Andrade left WWE over three years ago during the pandemic. He was a member of the NXT roster for two years from 2015-2018 where he found success winning the NXT Championship. He eventually made his way to the main roster where he won the United States Championship shortly before his departure.

In early December, reports began to surface that the end of Andrade's contract with AEW was coming up at the end of 2023. Andrade competed in his final AEW match at AEW Worlds End against Miro on December 30. Andrade signed with AEW in 2021 and during his time with the company he was part of the AFO and La Faccion Ingobernable. Before his departure he took part in the inaugural AEW Continental Classic tournament where he picked up three falls. His departure seemed like an amicable one as both he and AEW President Tony Khan have been publicly supportive of one another.

Following his big return at the first stop on the road to WrestleMania, Andrade reflected on his time in this year's Royal Rumble match and hinted at why he returned to WWE. "How do I feel? Happy. I'm happy to be here, to be back," Andrade said in a WWE digital exclusive video. "I needed to leave, to remember who I was. So now, I am back, I know who I am. And remember, now, nobody's stopping me, okay?"

Andrade's return to WWE comes at a time where the current regime is putting a greater emphasis on the Hispanic/Latino Superstars. The LWO are involved in a storyline with Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto and are also a top merchandising seller. In 2023 WWE returned to Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash which was headlined by Damian Priest, multi-platinum recording artist Bad Bunny, as well as Zelina Vega. Andrade has a history with Vega who he had teamed with for a number of years in his WWE career so now that he's back it does make a lot of sense to throw him in with the LWO. It would also make a lot of sense for Andrade personally who is married to Charlotte Flair. With her in WWE (albeit currently injured) it would have them on a similar schedule and able to travel together again.

Are you excited to see Andrade back in WWE? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: Fightful