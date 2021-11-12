WWE’s Full Tribute To The Troops Card Revealed

WWE’s Tribute To The Troops special hits this Sunday, and now we know the full card for the annual event. The current card has three matches, and while none of them are title matches, there are some interesting match-ups that should be great. The first is Universal Champion and Tribal Chief Roman Reigns vs Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and when these two are in the ring, you can always count on a compelling match to follow. While both are on SmackDown, they haven’t battled much, so this should be a fresh matchup for fans in attendance and watching from home.

Next up we have WWE Champion Big E taking on Dolph Ziggler. Again, this isn’t a match we’ve seen a ton of, only because Ziggler and Robert Roode have focused more on Tag Team matches than solo ones, and Ziggler and Big E should end up being another quality match.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third match of the card is Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan. Belair and Morgan fought quite a bit during their days on SmackDown, and both have been in the title mix since coming to Raw. Their latest matchup was in a Fatal 5-Way that saw them competing for a title opportunity, and Morgan was the one who came out on top.

Now Morgan will take on Belair solo before she takes on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. Belair and Morgan should be another great matchup for the special, and while only 3 matches have been booked, it should be a fun show.

When ComicBook.com previously spoke to Morgan, she talked about some match stipulations on her bucket list still, and one of the bigger ones on her wish list is a Street Fight.

“Oh my gosh, a street fight. I want to do a street fight. A street fight and I want to wear jeans. I feel like that’s what you do. You wear your merch shirt and jeans and you fight,” Morgan said. I mentioned the must-haves of fighting by the food cards and using the concession stands as weapons. “Fire Extinguishers, food carts, throwing through doors. I want it all,” Morgan said.

What do you think of the Tribute To The Troops lineup? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!