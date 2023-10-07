WWE's Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes Take on Judgement Day and The Bloodline on SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown came to a close with an all-out brawl between two of WWE's biggest factions and an unexpected team-up. Throughout the night Rhea Ripley and Paul Heyman were negotiating some terms for their two groups, and that came to fruition when both factions teamed up to take down LA Knight and John Cena. Cena and Knight were hopelessly outnumbered, but then Jey Uso hit the ring, making his return to SmackDown to help out. The numbers were still against them, but then Cody Rhodes hit the ring and provided some extra firepower, and the team was able to clear the ring.

Earlier in the night, fans saw Ripley and Heyman discussing some things, and it was teased that the two groups are likely destined to collide at some point down the line. For now though they seemed aligned, even after Ripley told Heyman to "acknowledge her" and the Judgement Day.

Despite the potential issues, the two groups did manage to get on the same page, and after Knight and Jimmy Uso's match brought out Solo Sikoa and John Cena, Judgement Day came to the ring and then united with The Bloodline. That created a two-on-six situation, and at that point, it looked as if Cena and Knight were about to get demolished.

That's when Jey's music hit, and the former Bloodline member ran out to stand with Cena and Knight against his brother and cousin, as well as Judgement Day. The odds were still stacked against Cena, Knight, and Jey, but then they got more help in Cody Rhodes, who ran to the ring and joined the makeshift team.

Then in a slick move, Heyman pulled Sikoa away from the group as they were all set to collide, having him stand at ringside outside of the brawl. He did not pull Jimmy away though, and Jimmy would get knocked around by Knight, Cena, Jey, and Rhodes as the battle played out. It would be the faces all standing tall in the ring to close out the show, and it will be interesting to see how The Bloodline and Judgement Day handle this at Fastlane.

WWE Fastlane Card

World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Bálor & Damian Priest (C) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

WWE Fastlane streams on Peacock on Saturday at 8 PM EST.

