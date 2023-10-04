WWE Stacking Next Week's NXT with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and More

WWE wasted no time in setting up next week's episode of NXT, and they are pulling out all the stops. Next week's NXT is set to go against AEW Dynamite, and WWE is stacking next week's episode with some major superstars on top of several big matches. That includes a rematch between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, and it turns out they will have some massive names in their corners, as John Cena will be on Hayes' side while Breakker will have the help of Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. Then the show revealed that next week Asuka will be returning to take on Roxanne Perez, and then the show revealed that Cody Rhodes will be making his way to NXT for a major announcement. That's all on top of the usual appearances lately by Becky Lynch and Judgement Day, so next week should be something special.

Hayes and Breakker have faced off plenty of times before, but this time is different. Breakker approached Hayes and told him he knew what he was feeling after his Title loss, and Hayes didn't seem to take too kindly to that idea. Hayes then asked for a match against Breakker, but in a backstage segment, Hayes revealed he had reached out to Cena for advice. He said the advice was hard at times, but he had to get back up, and Cena will be in Hayes' corner for the match against Breakker.

That led to a surprise segment after the main event, and this segment featured none other than Paul Heyman. Heyman said that Cena has been getting involved in Bloodline business over the past few weeks, and that means his trip to NXT is also Bloodline business, so they will be in the corner of Breakker. Whether that means Heyman, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, or all three remains to be seen, but having the Bloodline involved immediately raises the stakes.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Division, Kiana James got involved in the Triple Threat match earlier in the night. James kept Roxanne Perez from winning the Title shot against Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc, and Lynch attacked James to keep her from interfering further. James later said that she already took care of the Perez problem, and set up a match between Perez and Asuka.

Later in the show, it was revealed that Cody Rhodes will also be heading to NXT, though he doesn't seem to be involved in a match. Instead, he is giving some kind of major announcement, and it would be truly something if he revealed who would be traded to SmackDown as a result of the Jey Uso trade. It's difficult not to think it's Cody himself who will go to SmackDown in Jey's place, but either way, everyone will be tuned in to see what Cody says.

This is all in addition to the other stars who have been involved in NXT lately. That includes Becky Lynch, who is currently the NXT Women's Champion and has opened up the past few episodes. The triple threat tonight was to decide who will be her challenger at Halloween Havoc, and it ended up being Lyra Valkyria winning the Title shot.

Lynch has to still be Champion of course to make that match happen, and there is one obstacle in her way. Lynch is going to have a Title match against Tegan Nox on next week's Monday Night Raw, a match that was supposed to happen this week, but was postponed due to Lynch's hurt arm. That injury came as a result of Lynch's matcha against Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy, but Lynch should be all healed up by next week. If Nox wins, perhaps we'll get Valkyria vs Nox at Havoc.

Then there's The Judgement Day, who all showed up tonight to help Dominik win his North American Championship back. They will likely show up next week too, but we'll have to wait and see.