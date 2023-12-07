WWE's Shawn Michaels Reveals What He Appreciated Most About Becky Lynch's NXT Run

Becky Lynch became a WWE Grand Slam Champion when she took down Tiffany Stratton to become the NXT Women's Champion, and she would go on to defend her Title several times on NXT, Monday Night Raw, and at No Mercy. Lyra Valkyria would then enter the picture, and Lynch was very much an inspiration for the NXT superstar, which would give her ultimate win against Lynch at Halloween Havoc to become the new NXT Women's Champion an added layer of meaning. During today's NXT Deadline conference call, ComicBook asked Shawn Michaels what he loved most about Lynch's run in NXT, and he couldn't have been more thrilled and appreciative of how invested she was in the experience.

"Look, the biggest thing, it's her servant-like nature that she brought. Becky Lynch is a huge star. She's a WWE superstar through and through. But she came down to NXT and just made sure she wanted to lift up all of the women and NXT as a whole down there. And I think for me, the humility with which she went about doing that to me was just off the charts. And that's what I appreciated so much about her in doing it," Michaels said.

"At no time did Becky ever carry herself in any way other than a humble, just unbelievably professional class young lady, and I thank her for that more than anything else," Michaels said. "She did a great deal for us and was good from a rating standpoint, was great from just professionally to get to work with, was great creatively for us, and then also did everything that she could to lift up our Women's division, and to also continue to work with a number of the young ladies."

"She never once didn't have time, whether it was getting in there physically or helping them verbally, and that's something that, again... People don't have to do that, they choose to do that. And the way she went about doing that, again was incredibly respectful to me," Michaels said.

Now Lyra is the new NXT Women's Champion and already has a Title defense under her belt. It's not known who she will face next, but Lola Vice and her Breakout Tournament win suggests she might be the next challenger. As for Lynch, she's continuing to mix things up on Monday Night Raw and is coming off a successful win at Survivor Series WarGames. You can find the full card for NXT Deadline below.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) vs Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Dijak vs Trick Williams vs Josh Briggs vs Bron Breuker vs Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Lash Legend vs Blair Davenport vs Kelani Jordan vs Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs Dragon Lee

Steel Cage Match: Roxanne Perez vs Kiana James

NXT Deadline takes place on Saturday, December 9th.

