XFL Postpones 2022 Season While Negotiating With CFL

Following the purchase and revival of the XFL from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny Garcia, the pair announced last year that a relaunch would being in 2022. The two stated in an announcement video back in October 2020, "Some look at this place and only see a football field, but it's more than that. This is hallowed ground. This is an opportunity, to build a league of culture, passion, and purpose. To live a dream. Our work is cut out for us, but we wouldn't have it any other way. This will be earned. We will give it every last ounce of football-loving energy in the tank. And then we'll give it more. Our hearts, our souls. This is for the players, the coaches, the cities, the fans. For stories untold, for potential unrealized. We are hungry, we are humble, and no one will outwork us. The XFL is back. Back for the love of football."

Those have since hit a snag. The league announced on Wednesday that the planned 2022 season has temporarily been put on hold as the league is in negotiations with the Canadian Football League.

An update on the 2022 Season: pic.twitter.com/AnTvrKZd24 — XFL (@XFL2022) March 10, 2021

"Since we first acquired the XFL, we have focused on identifying partners who share our vision and values on and off the field," Garcia said in a press release regarding negotiations. "A vision filled with opportunity, innovation and the highest level of entertainment value for the benefit of our athletes, fans and communities. The CFL has expressed that similar sentiment and jointly we recognize a great opportunity to build exciting innovative football experiences that make the most of each league's unique strengths. I look forward to our continued discussions and we will update the sports community as we have more to share."

CFL Commisioner Randy Ambrosie added, "Canada has an exciting game and devoted fans, and our discussion with the XFL provides a tremendous opportunity to build on that strong foundation. We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences. We look forward to seeing what possibilities our discussions might uncover, and to sharing those with our fans as the process unfolds."

Stay tuned for further updates on the future of the XFL as they become available.