WATCH: Mark Hamill Torments The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles In Exclusive Season 5 Clip

The Heroes in a Half-Shell return this Sunday in the fifth season of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Nickelodeon. The series has been rebranded from its original title for this latest slate of episodes, taking a look at the Turtles past, present, and future as it wraps up its 5-year run on the network.

The anthology series will revel in exploring the weird and unknown, putting Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo in wildly unpredictable situations, and they’re continuing the theme with the new 20-episode season.

And Nickelodeon is bringing in Star Wars legend and prolific voice actor Mark Hamill to help kick things off in an episode called “Scroll of the Demodragon.”

Hamill will guest star as Kavaxas, a dragon-dude with magical powers, who will team up with some classic Ninja Turtles bad guys to terrorize New York City.

Hamill’s four episode arc premieres this weekend, and we have an exclusive clip to get you hyped for the return of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The show features an all-star cast that’s returning for the fifth season, including Sean Astin as Raphael, Seth Green as Leonardo, Mae Whitman as April O’Neil, Greg Cipes as Michelangelo, Rob Paulsen as Donatello, Hoon Lee as Splinter, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Shredder.

This is the final season of the series before it gets a 2D reboot, so things are sure to get weird. Check it out when “Scroll of the Demodragon” premieres this Sunday, March 19, at 9am ET.