2026 Is the Year of Female Anime Characters (& These 5 Prove It)

2026 is reaching its halfway point, meaning many of the new and returning anime released this year have already come to an end. As a result, it is the perfect time to reflect on what the year has produced so far. Anime as a form of entertainment has often been male-dominated, especially since its most popular genre, shonen, is primarily aimed at a young male audience. That said, the industry has been changing significantly, with multiple compelling female characters emerging even within this genre.

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In fact, 2026 has been one of the strongest years for female characters, as proven by two currently airing anime with female leads. One is standing out in the power fantasy genre, while the other is excelling in the shonen sports drama space. Meanwhile, the Winter season also introduced several compelling female characters who further reinforced this trend. Thus, we have gathered the top five female characters who have defined 2026.

5) Pataushce Kivia (Sentenced to Be a Hero)

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

Sentenced to Be a Hero is undoubtedly one of the most unique anime series in years and serves as a perfect response to the oversaturation of isekai anime. The series stands out thanks to its revolutionary take on the heroic trope and the characters it focuses on. While Xylo is the main protagonist, Patausche Kivia, one of the leaders of the Holy Knights, continues to shine as her views on the corrupted world gradually change.

There is no denying that Kivia’s spotlight comes in the last couple of episodes, where her perception of the corrupt system shifts and she emerges as a revolutionary figure, accepting the punishment of becoming a Hero. While the notion of revolution itself often seems masculine, Kivia’s ideals challenge that perception, and she completely steals the show in its final moments with the potential to become even more revolutionary in the next season.

4) Frieren (Frieren Season 2)

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren returned with a new season, and the anime proved to be an even stronger installment than the first, especially due to its laid-back narrative that dives deeper into its slow journey, embracing the experience itself rather than constant progression. As the main character of the series, Frieren was once again placed in the spotlight, with the season highlighting many different aspects of her character.

Frieren stole the show through the repeated depictions of her past, including romantic moments with Himmel and scenes that highlighted her calm nature as an elf. Her influence continued to shape her party members, while the action sequences made her stand out even more. Frieren is already one of the most recognizable female characters in the anime industry, and this season elevated her to an entirely new level.

3) Coco (Witch Hat Atelier)

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier has so far emerged as the best new anime of the year, with most of its cast consisting of female characters. However, its main character, Coco, stands out even among them, embodying the kind of protagonist often seen in shonen anime. Coco’s belief in magic and her desire to use it to help others are what make her stand out among the show’s abundance of female characters.

Meanwhile, her kindness and her ability to overcome the challenges placed before her also position her as one of the modern heroic protagonists. As new episodes continue to release, Coco’s journey keeps defining Witch Hat Atelier, and it is clear that her presence will make the anime even better in the future. She could also emerge as the best new main character of the year.

2) Maki (Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Maki Zenin from Jujutsu Kaisen has always been one of anime’s most beloved female characters, and Season 3 elevated her presence to an entirely new level. The season featured a tragic incident that ultimately positioned Maki as the new Toji of the series. After fully awakening her Heavenly Restriction and gaining a body with zero cursed energy, Maki emerged as a powerhouse.

Episode 4 of the season featured Maki taking revenge on her clan, and there is little doubt that few female characters have been portrayed at such a high level of action. Maki defied the odds, proving that under the right circumstances, female characters can steal the spotlight from their male counterparts and remain incredibly compelling. Her transformation this season was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the year.

1) Akane (Akane-banashi)

Image courtesy of Studio ZEXCS

Shonen anime have traditionally been dominated by male characters, which is understandable given that the genre is primarily targeted toward a young male audience. This is what makes Akane-banashi so refreshing, as it features a female protagonist who stands as one of the coolest shonen leads in recent years. The anime proves that, with the right foundation, shonen stories can expand their demographic appeal as well.

The titular protagonist, Akane, has absolutely dominated the world of rakugo, with almost every new episode showcasing the genius that stems from her years of hard work. Akane’s victory in the Karuka competition, where she openly acknowledges her own capabilities, established her as one of the most determined shonen protagonists in recent years. Ultimately, Akane proves that shonen anime in 2026 are no longer defined solely by male characters, as female protagonists can also emerge as the genre’s new trend.

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