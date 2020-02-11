Stunning Fairy Tail Cosplay Prepares Erza for Battle

Fairy Tail fans aren't the type to leave a mage behind. If you subscribe to the tenants of Natsu's guild, you know better than to run away from your problems. If Lucy doesn't get on your case about it, you can rest assured Erza will. In fact, the red-headed heroine has become the mom of Fairy Tail in many ways, and one fan decided to honor Erza's with an epic cosplay.

Over on Reddit, fans started to buzz when a picture went up of an Erza cosplay. The picture, which can be seen below, belongs to AleDri on DeviantArt. It was there the impressive look surfaced, and social media has sworn to make the impressive shot viral.

And given this cosplay's quality, it will not take long before Fairy Tail fans everywhere have seen it.

You can see above that the cosplay is enhanced in this photo given its direction. The photography is stunning given its lower angle as fans are given a great look at Erza's sword. Standing in the middle of some woods, Erza is not someone you'd want to mess with here, and that honors her character in the anime.

As for the look itself, much of it is sourced straight from Fairy Tail. Erza has some long red hair that borders burgundy at times. A blue skirt and grey top complete the look along with a pair of simple black boots. Sure, this cosplay might not have any metal armor like Erza prefers, but this toned-down look suits the famous mage just fine.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.