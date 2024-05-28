Studio Trigger Wants In on a Planet of the Apes Anime

Studio Trigger seems like it can do no wrong. From BNA to Kill la Kill and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the anime studio has quite the resume. Studio Trigger has become home to some of the biggest hits in anime, and now, it seems like co-founder Hiroyuki Imaishi is calling dibs on any anime targeting The Planet of the Apes.

The callout went down in Japan recently as Imaishi sat down with Wes Ball, the director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The pair were introduced by The River in Japan to promote the blockbuster. It was there the pair spoke about their history with The Planet of the Apes, and Ball tied the series to Gurren Laguna, a keystone series created by Studio Trigger.

"With an anime series," Ball went on to note, "you can take your time and draw things. A movie is two hours long, so even if you try to cram everything in, it's not that easy. I'd love to try a series."

Of course, Imaishi took hold of this tease and dug into the reality of a Planet of the Apes series.

"Planet of the Apes is a fascinating series that seems like it could do a lot of different things if it were made into a TV series," he shared. The River went on to suggest Studio Trigger make an anime series based on the IP, and Ball was ready to risk it all for the pitch.

"Yes! That sounds interesting. Let's ask Disney! That could be great," the director shared. As for Imiashi, he went on to share a few ideas of where an anime for The Planet of the Apes could go.

"There aren't many films in Japan that feature monkeys as the main characters. If I were to make one for the Japanese market, I'd like to try a Monkey School."

Clearly, Studio Trigger has what it takes to tackle The Planet of the Apes, and Ball has given his endorsement for the pitch. Now, it is up to Disney to see the pitch through to completion. Until then, you can always catch up with The Planet of the Apes elsewhere. Not long ago, Ball's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes debuted to rave reviews, and the sci-fi thriller will open in global markets soon.

You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!