Junji Ito Collection Debuts on Viz's Shonen Jump App

Junji Ito has become one of the greatest masters of horror in the manga world, weaving tales of terror that are unlike anything in the world of pop culture. While Ito's works have received a handful of anime adaptations in the past, many fans have felt that the television shows and movies have been unable to capture the artistic styles of the mangaka. Now, subscribers to the Shonen Jump App now can read the vast majority of Ito's works as Viz has made them available to horror fans.

Junji Ito first started in the manga game in 1987, kicking things off with the creepy character known as Tomie. Tomie might just be the most popular creature from Ito's repertoire, garnering several live-action movies in Japan and making several appearances in anime adaptations to boot. The succubus is far from the only character to spring from Ito's mind, as both human characters like Soichi and creepy creatures from stories such as Uzumaki, Gyo, and his countless short stories have permeated the anime landscape. On top of creating original characters he calls his own, Junji Ito has also adapted some major horror stories to the manga world as the artist has worked on the likes of Frankenstein and No Longer Human.

Junji Ito Arrives on The Shonen Jump App

Viz Media shared the update that Junji Ito's catalog is currently available on the Shonen Jump App. Of the many stories that are a part of Ito's resume, this includes the likes of compilations including Welcome To The Ito-Verse, Deserter, The Liminal Zone, Black Paradox, Tombs, Soichi, Mimi's Tales of Terror, Stitches, Alley, and more. Ito is continuing to make new creepy stories to this day, meaning the Shonen Jump App might be adding more Junji Ito stories to its catalog in the future.

VIZ Manga subscribers can now read the complete Junji Ito collection! Uncover over a dozen nail-biting nightmares from the master of horror! Also available in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand!



Download the app today!

Two major pop culture projects are adapting Junji Ito's works in the future. The first is the highly anticipated Toonami anime adaptation of Uzumaki, which has been indefinitely delayed. On the live-action front, Fangoria Studios is making three feature-length films that will adapt some of Ito's biggest stories. The first of this trilogy will be Blood Sucking Darkness, a short story from Ito that flips the vampire lore on its head.

