My Hero Academia Really Foreshadowed Aoyama's Role as a Traitor

The fight featuring Star And Stripe and Shigaraki started My Hero Academia's seventh season with a bang, but it was far from the only bombshell that the latest anime season had in store for viewers. Attempting to train their Quirks to the point where they would be ready for the final battle against All For One, Deku and his friends were blindsided by a major reveal. The traitor at UA Academy was revealed to be none other than Aoyama, and his true identity had been hinted at for quite some time.

Thanks to his parents throwing their lot in with All For One, Aoyama was granted his Quirk and eventually given the opportunity to join up with Class 1-A. As a result of being granted superpowers, Can't Stop Twinkling was forced to feed information to the League of Villains on the regular. One of the biggest instances of this was during the "Forest Training Camp Arc" in which All For One and his lackies were trying to kidnap Bakugo to add him to their ranks. Luckily, UA Academy fans have been able to spot quite a few easter eggs that have been planting the seeds of Aoyama's betrayal for some time.

Aoyama's Traitor Status Was There All Along

While Can't Stop Twinkling was feeding information to the villains, he was never a villain himself. Blackmailed by All For One, who was more than willing to kill Aoyama's parents if need be, the confused young hero had his back against the wall throughout the series. Luckily, his status was revealed before the final fight of the series, allowing Deku and his classmates to reach out their hand to bring Aoyama back from the darkness.

ALL hints and bits of foreshadowing that pointed towards Aoyama being the traitor



[Thread 🧵 🪡 ] pic.twitter.com/43PRLefvaC — ZheroG (MHA S7 Edition! 🇺🇸💀) (@glennster2363) May 18, 2024

As anime fans witnessed in the latest episode, Eraserhead has a trick up his sleeve that might just turn the tide of battle. Having a one-on-one conversation with Aoyama, Aizawa goes so far as to state that Can't Stop Twinkling will not be expelled from UA Academy and his current status as a source of information for All For One might just come in handy. As season seven continues, Aoyama might just be one of the major keys in taking down All For One.

Want to see what Aoyama's future is in My Hero Academia's final arc?