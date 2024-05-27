Sakamoto Days Anime Announced With Trailer, Poster

Oh, it's so on. After years of pleading, the manga fandom is living the good life today, and we have Sakamoto Days to thank. Today, the team at TMS Entertainment shared plans to adapt the hit manga as an anime, and we have been given our first look at Sakamoto Days on the small screen.

As you can see above, the first trailer for Sakamoto Days is here, and it shows why this action-comedy series has become a cult hit. TMS Entertainment brings Taro Sakamoto to life with ease, and the trailer's animation is incredibly crisp. You can tell this anime is going to do wonders with Sakamoto Days' fight sequences, so netizens will not want to miss out on this big anime.

(Photo: TMS Entertainment)

With a trailer and poster now live, the Sakamoto Days anime has become the biggest topic within the anime fandom. The show is slated to debut in January 2025, and while no official streaming home has been announced, reports surfaced last week tying Sakamoto Days to Netflix. The series has yet to share an episode count for season one, but of course, fans are crossing their fingers for a two-cour request.

If you are not familiar with Sakamoto Days, the action-packed comedy got its start in November 2020 under creator Yuto Suzuki. You can find the ongoing manga on the Shonen Jump app to prep for the anime's launch as its release draws nearer. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Sakamoto Days below:

"Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

