Nier: Ver1.1a Cour Two Trailer, Poster Released

The world of anime and video games go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Countless anime franchises including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more create countless video games to help promote their stories. On the flip side, video games like Persona, Castlevania, Devil May Cry, and Pokemon would receive their own anime adaptations. Now, Nier is looking to bring its anime back as its second cours has released a new trailer and poster.

The Nier video game franchise first began in 2010 with a very different protagonist in the lead with its opening salvo. Initially following the titular Nier, the game series would go on to follow 2B in the sequel outing that would see the android exploring a post-apocalyptic world. The latest anime has been following some events from the games, along with events original to the television series, so it will be interesting to see what the second cours does in terms of adding original events to the lore of the franchise.

Nier Will Return in 2024

At present, Nier Ver1.1a has yet to share a specific release date for its second cours, though A-1 Pictures has confirmed that it will be arriving this year. There are currently twelve episodes that make up the initial offering for the video game adaptation, so if you're looking to catch, keep that in mind.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a



NEW VISUAL



SECOND COUR BEGINS IN 2024

If you haven't had the chance to check out the first cour for Nier: Ver1.1a, the episodes are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime adaptation based on the popular game series, "The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena..."

