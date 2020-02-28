This New Gundam Model Can Transform All By Itself

Gundam's 40th anniversary may have taken place last year but that isn't stopping the 40th anniversary of Gunplas from adding their own announcements into the mix, as Bandai Spirits has shown the first look at a Gundam plastic model that has the unique ability of being able to transform! With this particular Gundam model first appearing in the OVA anime of Gundam Unicorn which was released in 2007, it will be able to swap from "Destroy Mode" to "Unicorn Mode". Though no release date or price point has been released, it's clear that this will be another amazing entry into the Gunpla catalogue!

Gundam's recent celebration of being in existence for 40 years didn't just give us insane crossover events such as Gundam going toe to toe with Hello Kitty via a short series anime, but created Gunplas that were linked to said events! Gunplas themselves have sold over 500 million units since first hitting the scene in 1980, and with the popularity of the series continuing to skyrocket, we'll most likely see 500 million more sold.

Gundam.Info released the information and first photos of this upcoming model, giving fans of the long running franchise one of the most unique plastic models to date!

(Photo: Gundam.Info)

(Photo: Gundam.Info)

The official description for Gundam Unicorn reads as such:

"In the year Universal Century 0096, three years after Char Aznable's failed attempt to force human migration into space, life continues in the colonies orbiting Earth. One such colony, at Side 4, is home to Banagher Links, a 16-year-old who lives a quiet life among his classmates.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Audrey Burne, the last descendant of a great tyrannical family, takes it upon herself to steal the key to a mysterious device known as "Laplace's Box." It is said that the Box has the power to shape the course of the universe, and Audrey travels to Side 4 in an attempt to take it from its current holder and keep it from the Sleeves, the surviving remnant of Char Aznable's Neo-Zeon. In her search, she stumbles across Banagher and changes his life forever."

Via Gundam.Info

