Dandadan Season 2 Unveils Why Jiji Is Special Through His Shocking New Transformation

Dandadan Season 2 continues to focus on Jiji, one of the main characters of the series since he plays an elevated, central role in the Cursed House and the Evil Eye Arcs. Jiji was introduced in the first season when it was approaching its ending. He’s Momo’s first crush, who used to make fun of her for believing in spirits, but later deeply regretted his actions. After moving to a new house in a small village, Jiji and his family started suffering all kinds of misfortunes. His parents ended up hospitalized, and he figured that the evil spirit inside the house was responsible.

He met several exorcists and spiritual mediums in hopes of driving out the spirit, but they all failed miserably. Ultimately, Jiji had no choice but to seek Granny Seiko’s help, who sent Momo on the mission. Okarun ended up tagging along, and the trio arrived at the Cursed House without knowing what really awaited them. The second season reveals the truth about the Evil Eye as well as another entity that has been living there for over 200 years. Amid the chaos, Jiji gets possessed by the Evil Eye, but there’s a major reason why it had to be him.

Jiji’s Unparalleled Spiritual Power Makes Him a Perfect Vessel for the Evil Eye

Image Courtesy of SCIENCE SARU

When Jiji made his debut, Seiko kept calling him a “genius” on several occasions. She has known the boy since he was little, and she thinks of him as her grandson, so it’s normal for her to dote on him or praise him out of the blue. However, the latest Season 2 Episode 2 reveals that it wasn’t simply a gesture of affection, but Seiko knew beforehand that Jiji’s spiritual power is unprecedented, especially by human standards. On top of that, he has excellent physical strength thanks to the years he spent playing sports. Jiji’s immense spiritual power is also the reason why he was the only one unaffected by the Tsuchinoko’s suicidal psychic waves. He’s truly the perfect vessel for a Yokai as powerful as the Evil Eye.

The Evil Eye has been wandering the house for two centuries, and several sacrifices have been made throughout that time. However, none of them were suitable enough to act as his vessel apart from Jiji. While Jiji has gained incredible strength after being possessed, enough to overwhelm Momo and Okaru, he has completely lost his sense of self. What’s left is just a vengeful spirit bent on destroying all humans in his wake. Jiji brutally attacks Momo but gets stopped by Okaru. The duo’s fight will continue in the upcoming Season 2 Episode 3, and it will be easily the most thrilling fight in the anime so far.