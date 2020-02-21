Gundam Wing Announces Code Geass Crossover Event

A crossover that we never thought we'd see has apparently landed as the anime franchises of Mobile Suit: Gundam Wing and Code Geass are looking to clash in a mech crossover that is looking to shake the foundations of the medium! With the two properties butting heads over the mobile game, Super Robot Wars DD, the game has released a new trailer and an amazing new poster that shows both Lelouch and Heero standing in front of their mech suits ready to rumble!

Super Robot Wars DD was released last year, incorporating a lot of different anime franchises into the mix for players to interact with and battle against one another. The likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, Devilman, and Full Metal Panic are just a few of the big name anime series that have been a part of the mobile game over the course of its several month history. Now, with this new crossover event underway, the official title for the meeting between Gundam and Code Geass goes by the name of "Wing Gundam Zero Rebellion"!

Super Robot Wars shared the newest information via their Official Twitter Account about this crossover, along with new poster art that shows the anime franchises meeting one another for the first time, promising fans a mobile event unlike anything else that we've seen before:

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

