Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 Release Date, Time & What to Expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s biggest fight is underway, and with such a shocking twist at the end of the last chapter signalling a change of course in the battle, the upcoming fight and the chapter will be one not to miss. The latest fight between the most formidable characters was definitely a surprise in that it happened so quickly already, and the breakneck pacing and speed of developments should alert fans not to miss a single chapter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations following a dramatic three-year time leap. During this period, Boruto trained in secrecy while the Hidden Leaf Village came to view him as a traitor, a result of a powerful memory-altering jutsu that reversed the village’s perception of him and Kawaki. Now more mature and significantly stronger, Boruto returns to a tense and dangerous environment. As new and terrifying threats arise from Code and the evolving Ten-Tails, Boruto must fight not only to protect the village but also to reclaim his identity and protect his loved ones.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 24 Release?

The release date for Chapter 24 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is scheduled for July 19th, 2025, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time, 11 AM Eastern Standard Time (ET), 10 AM Central Standard Time (CT), 8 AM Pacific Standard Time (PT), and 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Fans around the world can read the chapter on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. The first three and the last three chapters are available for free, while a subscription is required to access the chapters in between.

Kawaki Is Pushing Jura to the Ropes

Something to watch out for from the upcoming chapter is how for the first time, Jura is actually losing in a battle, and by someone he already stomped, no less. Kawaki’s abilities at their maximum attack potential just proved that he is one of the strongest characters in the series, and the fact that he is pushing Jura in his Karma mode is impressive. However, it should be noted that his power is a double-edged sword, as Amado revealed, because his defensive and regenerative capabilities are significantly weakened. This glaring weakness could be his undoing if the intelligent Jura manages to pick up on it. Furthermore, there is the issue of Momoshiki, who could emerge at any point, complicating the fight between Kawaki and Jura even more, and making it all the more interesting.