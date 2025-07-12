One of the Best Gundam Series Is Returning (But Not How You Expect)

The manga adaptation of one of the best Gundam series is finally returning after unfortunate circumstances. Manga author Hiroyuki Tamakoshi began adapting Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket, the 1989 Gundam miniseries, in 2021. The new manga series was published in Monthly Gundam Ace, with the story told through Chris’ perspective rather than the miniseries’ original protagonists, Al and Bernie. In September 2022, Tamakoshi announced he had been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. This put the War in the Pocket in a brief hiatus for a few months before resuming in May 2023. However, the manga went into hiatus once more in December 2023 as Tamakoshi focused on recovery.

The author revealed last December that his liver cancer had returned, forcing him to go through a third operation in January. He recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) that more cancer cells were found in his liver again. Tamakoshi would be going through another round of chemo. Nevertheless, a new chapter for the War in the Pocket manga was published in the Gundam Ace magazine on June 26, announcing that the series is returning for a three-chapter short serialization. Tamakoshi did promise on X that he was still working on manuscripts for War in the Pocket and his other manga, The AV Actress with One Year Left to Live, as he’s going through chemo. A message within Gundam Ace states that he has continued working on the manga and has stocked up on three chapters to be released.

Gundam War in the Pocket Is One of the Franchise’s Best

Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket features the franchise’s most poignant anti-war message, taking place during the One Year War from the original anime. The original OVA miniseries starred a young boy named Al, who lived in a peaceful space colony away from the conflict. Obsessed by battle and violence, the war hits too close to home when enemy Zeon troops infiltrate his colony to destroy a state-of-the-art mobile suit. Al befriends a young Zeon soldier, forming a bond as the two transpire to locate the high-tech mobile suit.

The miniseries ranks as some of Gundam’s best work, featuring a sincere story about childhood innocence and brotherhood. The relationship between the two male leads is endearing, making the inevitable tragic outcome all the more hurtful. Chris is the female test pilot for the secret Gundam, serving as the first female pilot of the main Gundam. The original show primarily focused on the growing friendship between Al and Bernie, leaving Chris with relatively small screen time. Nonetheless, her presence has endured within the Gundam fan community. Her striking red hair would serve as the basis for the future female Gundam protagonists, including Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. Chris taking the focus in War in the Pocket manga is a great way to retell the original classic anime, filling in plot points the original series didn’t cover, particularly Chris’ backstory.

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa/Amazon.jp/Hiroyuki Tamakoshi

Hiroyuki Tamakoshi is a prolific Japanese mangaka, best known for his long-running anthology series, Boys Be…, which ran from 1991 to 2001. He is dedicated to his craft, continuing to work while suffering from cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. He states that he is still working hard and aims to resume the manga within the year. Nevertheless, we hope he isn’t overworking himself and taking the appropriate measures to get better. We hope for a speedy recovery for Tamakoshi and that he prioritizes his health over completing War in the Pocket.

