Rick and Morty Drops New Coronavirus Prevention Promo

Rick and Morty has something to say about the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic COVID-19, and they're sharing it with fans. In a new promo release through the official Rick and Morty Twitter account, the makers of Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland and Dan Harmond) re-employ one of the most popular clips from the show, for new purpose. That clip is the legendary "Get your sh*t together" monologue that Morty (Roiland) delivers to his sister Summer (Spencer Grammer). Through smart use do the clip, Rick and Morty manages to say everything needed about the battle against COVID-19, without mentioning it at all:

Just get it together and wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/P6FZn2AYKo — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) March 20, 2020

"Just get it together and wash your hands."

With the addition of that nice little caption, the "Get Your Sh*t Together" monologue becomes a time (and funny) moment of levity, for a population is overflowing with anxiety and fear at the moment.

Developing...

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.